Pedestrian dies after walking in front of car on Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade, CHP says

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

A pedestrian died in Arden Arcade Sunday night after walking in front of an oncoming car, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers responded to the area of Watt Avenue south of Whitney Avenue at 9:20 p.m. after receiving a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision, said Officer Mike Zerfas, spokesman for the highway patrol’s north Sacramento division.

It appeared that the pedestrian walked in front of a sedan traveling in the northbound lane of Watt Avenue, Zerfas said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

The driver of the sedan, a 2015 Chevy Malibu, remained at scene, Zerfas said. The driver was investigated for a possible DUI, but that was ruled out, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office following notification of the person’s next of kin.