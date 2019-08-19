Crime - Sacto 911
Pedestrian dies after walking in front of car on Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade, CHP says
A pedestrian died in Arden Arcade Sunday night after walking in front of an oncoming car, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP officers responded to the area of Watt Avenue south of Whitney Avenue at 9:20 p.m. after receiving a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision, said Officer Mike Zerfas, spokesman for the highway patrol’s north Sacramento division.
It appeared that the pedestrian walked in front of a sedan traveling in the northbound lane of Watt Avenue, Zerfas said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.
The driver of the sedan, a 2015 Chevy Malibu, remained at scene, Zerfas said. The driver was investigated for a possible DUI, but that was ruled out, he said.
The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office following notification of the person’s next of kin.
