Deputies arrest man involved in Foresthill crash, sheriff says

Placer County deputies arrested a Foresthill man Monday for assault with a deadly weapon following a crash on Foresthill Road that left a man hospitalized.

Gregory Shepherd, 59, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after he crashed into a man on a motorcycle Monday night. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe Shepherd and the motorcyclist knew each other, but are still working to “determine any association,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s critical accident reconstruction was at the scene and investigated the crash.

Shepherd in being held in the Auburn Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.