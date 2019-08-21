Man jumps off bridge while trying to escape Sacramento State police, officials say

Sacramento State police say a man caught “casing” bikes on campus jumped off Guy West Bridge on Tuesday while trying to flee officers. Sacramento Bee file

A man jumped off a Sacramento State bridge Tuesday while trying to flee from officers after he was caught “casing” bikes on campus, university police said.

“Officers are currently dealing with a suspect in the river near Guy West who fled while casing bicycles,” the department said in a Facebook post shortly before noon Tuesday. “He has been tentatively identified and is believed to have a felony warrant.”

Sacramento police and park rangers assisted in the incident.

“The suspect is swimming around in the river and officers are waiting for him to come to shore,” the department said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man posed no risk to the campus and was taken into custody an hour later.

The suspect was not identified by police. Sacramento State officials were not immediately available for comment.