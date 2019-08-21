Sacramento police chase, arrest Jaguar driver who stole their bait equipment and fled

Sacramento Police Department

A man driving a Jaguar stole bait equipment in a mall parking lot, fled in a Jaguar and was later arrested, according to Sacramento police. Police eventually arrested Kendrick West, 24, and charged him with possession of stolen property, evading police as a felon and evasion of post-release community supervision.

Officers were notified that the bait was taken at 12:16 p.m. Monday in a parking lot on the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard in an area east of Natomas Crossing. The equipment was GPS-monitored, police said in a news release.

When officers reached the parking lot, West fled in a white Jaguar, according to police. The tracking device indicated that the equipment was inside the vehicle.

Ground units pursued the man in the Jaguar toward El Centro Road onto Interstate 80. Then a police helicopter took over, following the GPS inside the vehicle from the air, police said.

The Jaguar came to a stop at a residence near Oak Harbour and Gateway Oaks drives in Gateway Center, where West entered a van driven by Cyrus Adrian Ashford, 24.

West and Ashford were arrested at a traffic stop and were booked in Sacramento County Jail. Ashford faced charges for probation violation and accessory after the fact.

West and Ashford were released Tuesday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records show.