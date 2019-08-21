Block or charge? Man fumbles stolen lottery tickets; police look for an assist

Man robs Citrus Heights store of lottery tickets Citrus Heights Police Department released store surveillance video of a man wanted for stealing lottery tickets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Citrus Heights Police Department released store surveillance video of a man wanted for stealing lottery tickets.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who stole a case of lottery tickets from a convenience store, police said.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, a white man wearing a black baseball cap and Robert Griffin III Washington Redskins jersey can be seen milling inside a convenience store before grabbing a plastic case of lottery tickets. The man drops the case on the floor and drags it out the door.

“CHPD Detectives need your help in identifying this lottery ticket thief. Know who he is?” the police department said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about this theft can call 916-727-5524. The reference case number is CH19-6457, police said.

