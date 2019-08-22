Shots fired into occupied south Sacramento home, police say

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 20 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 20, 2019.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning in south Sacramento, police said.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Craig Avenue, near 24th Street in Meadowview, for reports of “numerous” shots fired at an occupied home, said Officer Marcus Basquez, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers found shots had hit the home and two vehicles parked near the residence. The spent casings were collected and the investigation is ongoing, Basquez said.

Police do not have a suspect of vehicle description at this time, he said.

