DEA agent involved in shooting in Rancho Cordova, suspect injured, sheriff’s office says

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

A federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent was involved in a shooting early Thursday, wounding a suspect in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of Palm Grove Drive, said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The DEA agent was not injured during the shooting, she said.

The sheriff’s office, which contracts for police services in Rancho Cordova, will be investigating the incident.