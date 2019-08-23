Crime - Sacto 911
Manhunt underway for man in ‘body armor’ who shot 3 roommates, sheriff says
Three men were wounded in a violent shooting in south Sacramento early Friday. A manhunt is underway for the shooter, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were dispatched to the 10,000 block of Clover Ranch Drive around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who said he’d been shot by his roommate, said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The officers found three men at the Vineyard-area home who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One man’s wounds are life-threatening, Deterding said.
The three men were transported to hospitals for treatment. Deterding said they are all in their 20s and are roommates in the house.
The suspect remains at-large and is believed to be armed. Deterding said the original caller said the suspect was wearing body armor and had a handgun and rifle at the time of the shooting. SWAT officers located the handgun inside the residence, she said.
Detectives are “actively searching” for him, Deterding said.
