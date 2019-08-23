Manhunt underway for man in ‘body armor’ who shot 3 roommates, sheriff says

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a shooting Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, on Clover Ranch Road in the Vineyard neighborhood of south Sacramento. msullivan@sacbee.com

Three men were wounded in a violent shooting in south Sacramento early Friday. A manhunt is underway for the shooter, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 10,000 block of Clover Ranch Drive around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who said he’d been shot by his roommate, said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers found three men at the Vineyard-area home who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One man’s wounds are life-threatening, Deterding said.

The three men were transported to hospitals for treatment. Deterding said they are all in their 20s and are roommates in the house.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspect remains at-large and is believed to be armed. Deterding said the original caller said the suspect was wearing body armor and had a handgun and rifle at the time of the shooting. SWAT officers located the handgun inside the residence, she said.

Detectives are “actively searching” for him, Deterding said.