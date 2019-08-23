Police chase on Interstate 80 ends in crash and arrest of driver

A high speed chase on Interstate 80 ended with a driver in handcuffs after crashing at the Greenback Avenue off-ramp on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 24-year-old woman driving a light blue Infiniti G35 sped past a CHP officer conducting speed enforcement on east Interstate 80. The driver then fled when the officer tried to pull her over. The driver ultimately crashed at the Greenback Avenue off-ramp. A guardrail, a sign and a traffic pole were also damaged in the accident.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a police officer.