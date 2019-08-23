Crime - Sacto 911
Highway 99 crash at Catlett Road kills 2, injures 2 others
Two people were killed and two others injured after a two-car crash on northbound Highway 99 near Catlett Road on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 2013 Ford F-250 was driving northbound on Highway 99 when a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu entered the highway from Catlett Road directly in the path of the F-250. The F-250 hit the Malibu’s left side and flipped, with both cars ending up near the median.
Both occupants in the Malibu were killed while the two occupants of the F-250 were taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with lacerations, abrasions and complaints of pain.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Comments