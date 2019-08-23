Sacramento coroner identifies man who was hit by car on Watt Avenue

The name of the man killed after walking in front of a car on Watt Avenue has been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Gregary Holland, 58, walked in front of a Chevrolet Malibu on Watt Avenue south of Whitney Avenue on Monday, according to prior Bee reporting. Holland was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Malibu was cooperative with officers at the scene and was was not under the influence of alcohol, according to a California Highway Patrol release.