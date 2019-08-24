Sacramento drug trafficker sentenced to life in prison for murder during meth robbery

A Sacramento County judge sentenced a local drug trafficker on Friday to life in prison for murdering a man while trying to rob him of drugs, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Maryanne Gilliard did not give Antonio Reyna, 38, the possibility of parole.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Reyna had conspired with someone working under the murder victim to rob the victim of his methamphetamine and money. In June 2016, Reyna and two accomplices entered the victim’s home with guns and stun guns. They opened fire on the victim, who suffered three gunshot wounds and died.

A jury found Reyna guilty of first-degree murder in March of this year.

The District Attorney’s Office said that Reyna was part of a drug cartel that had been cooking and selling methamphetamine throughout the country and primarily in Sacramento.