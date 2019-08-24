Man fires shotgun at another vehicle during chase in Redding

Kevin Butcher, 40, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle after shooting at two victims with a shotgun on Aug. 24. Redding Police Department

A Redding man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at two people in a car early Saturday morning, Redding police said.

Kevin Butcher, 40, got into a confrontation with two people in a Chevrolet Tahoe near the 1500 block of Nancy Court, which escalated into Butcher chasing the victims with his car firing a shotgun at them, police said.

The victims crashed their Tahoe at Market and Tehama streets, ran from the scene to avoid more gunfire and called 911, officials said.

Police later located Butcher and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle, officials said.