Folsom woman arrested for trying to take officer’s rifle out of patrol car, police say

A Folsom woman was arrested Sunday after entering a motor home, refusing to leave, and then trying to take an officer’s rifle, the Folsom Police Department said.

Police responded to the 300 block of Natoma Street on Sunday after a caller reported that a woman had entered a motor home and was refusing to leave, the department said on Facebook.

When officers arrived, Ann Hontz, 43, jumped into the back seat of the officer’s patrol car and allegedly tried to take a rifle off its mount. Officers struggled with Hontz and deployed a stun gun to subdue her, the department said. During the struggle, Hontz allegedly dislodged a live round from a magazine attached to the officer’s rifle.

Hontz was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and trying to disarm a peace officer, the department said.

She was released from custody Sunday, jail records show.