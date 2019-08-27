Two men dead in fatal crash on Capital City freeway, CHP says

Here’s scene where two died in major freeway accident off I-80, east of Watt Avenue Two men were killed on Capital City Freeway early Tuesday, August 27, 2019, when their car flew off Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue and Auburn Boulevard, CHP said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two men were killed on Capital City Freeway early Tuesday, August 27, 2019, when their car flew off Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue and Auburn Boulevard, CHP said.

Two men were killed early Tuesday on the Capital City Freeway when their car flew off the roadway, CHP said.

CHP officers received reports of a collision at 1:31 a.m. in the area of Watt Avenue and Longview Drive, CHP said in a news release.

Officers found a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo lying in a dry creek bed of Arcade Creek, east of the northbound lanes before the Capital City Freeway rejoins Interstate 80, according to the release.

Video of the scene shows a crumpled blue sedan with shattered windows lying among the brush. The car went airborne when it left the roadway and rolled over, possibly striking trees, said Officer Amy Walker, spokeswoman for the CHP North Sacramento office.

Both men were wearing seat belts in the driver and passenger seats and had to be extricated from the car. Fire personnel pronounced the men dead at the scene.

One of the men was identified as Sean Denzel Powers, 29, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s decedent log.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision, CHP said.