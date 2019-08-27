Deputies looking for two kids believed to be abducted by their mother, sheriff says

Sacramento County Sheriffâs Office is searching for, from left, Cheriya Dizon, 6, and Aaron Safrans, 10. The children are at-risk because of their ages, the sheriffâs office said in a news release. Investigators believe their mother, Reychel Dizon, 34, right, took the children from their school Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding two children who are believed to have been abducted by their mother while at south Sacramento County school, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are searching for Aaron Safrans, 10, and Cheriya Dizon, 6. The children are at-risk because of their ages, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators believe their biological mother, Reychel Dizon, 34, took the children from their school in the 9500 block of Fite School Road in the Vineyard community on Monday. Dizon does not have custody of the children and is “currently homeless,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has information about the children’s whereabouts or Dizon is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5775.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW