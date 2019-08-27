Davis police investigating ‘suspicious box,’ prompting evacuations, police said

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 20 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 20, 2019.

Davis police are investigating a “suspicious box” in the downtown area, prompting evacuations, the department said Tuesday.

The box was found in the 500 block of C Street at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Davis Police Department said.

“Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution,” the department said in an alert.

There are street closures in the area of Russell Boulevard , B Street and 5th Street, near the Davis Joint Unified School District office.

“Please avoid the area until further notice,” the department said.