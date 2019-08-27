Crime - Sacto 911
Davis police investigating ‘suspicious box,’ prompting evacuations, police said
Davis police are investigating a “suspicious box” in the downtown area, prompting evacuations, the department said Tuesday.
The box was found in the 500 block of C Street at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Davis Police Department said.
“Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution,” the department said in an alert.
There are street closures in the area of Russell Boulevard , B Street and 5th Street, near the Davis Joint Unified School District office.
“Please avoid the area until further notice,” the department said.
