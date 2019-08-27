Multiple schools on lockdown in Arden after social media threats of a shooter at Jesuit High

See police response to threat at Jesuit High School The threat of a shooting on social media started a lockdown at several Arden Arcade schools on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, including Jesuit High School and Del Dayo Elementary and Rio Americano High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The threat of a shooting on social media started a lockdown at several Arden Arcade schools on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, including Jesuit High School and Del Dayo Elementary and Rio Americano High School.

Jesuit High School in Arden Arcade is on lock down after a threat of a shooting at the school was made via social media, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

The lockdown began before 12:30 p.m. at the all-boys Catholic School along Fair Oaks Boulevard, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Nearby schools Del Dayo Elementary and Rio Americano High Schools are sheltering in place as a precautionary measure, according to San Juan Unified School District.

El Camino High School, about two miles north of Jesuit, is also sheltering in place, according to district officials.

An announcement to parents of Jesuit students went out shortly before 1 p.m. saying that the “campus is secure.”

A representative for the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento declined to comment on the situation.

