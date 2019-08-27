Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Multiple schools on lockdown in Arden after social media threats of a shooter at Jesuit High

See police response to threat at Jesuit High School

The threat of a shooting on social media started a lockdown at several Arden Arcade schools on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, including Jesuit High School and Del Dayo Elementary and Rio Americano High School. By
Up Next
The threat of a shooting on social media started a lockdown at several Arden Arcade schools on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, including Jesuit High School and Del Dayo Elementary and Rio Americano High School. By

This is developing story; check with sacbee.com for update.

Jesuit High School in Arden Arcade is on lock down after a threat of a shooting at the school was made via social media, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

The lockdown began before 12:30 p.m. at the all-boys Catholic School along Fair Oaks Boulevard, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Nearby schools Del Dayo Elementary and Rio Americano High Schools are sheltering in place as a precautionary measure, according to San Juan Unified School District.

El Camino High School, about two miles north of Jesuit, is also sheltering in place, according to district officials.

An announcement to parents of Jesuit students went out shortly before 1 p.m. saying that the “campus is secure.”

A representative for the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento declined to comment on the situation.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan covers crime, breaking news and police accountability for The Bee. She grew up in Northern California and is an alumna of Chico State.
Profile Image of Sam Stanton
Sam Stanton
Sam Stanton has worked for The Bee since 1991 and has covered a variety of issues, including politics, criminal justice and breaking news.
  Comments  