Motorcyclist arrested in Placer traffic stop after deputy finds loaded firearms, sheriff says

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 27 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 27, 2019.

A Placer County Sheriff deputy found two loaded firearms and methamphetamine during a traffic stop over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

On Aug. 24, a deputy pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation on Highway 49, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. When the deputy frisked the man, identified as Paul Mansfield, 32, he allegedly found a loaded revolver, a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his vest. A glass pipe and bag of methamphetamine was also found in his pants pocket, according to the post.

Mansfield was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance among other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

He was booked into the Auburn Jail and being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW