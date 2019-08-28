Man charged with murder after UC Davis alumna from Yuba City killed in D.C. stabbing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was arrested after a UC Davis alumna and Yuba City native was stabbed to death in nation’s capital Tuesday.

Margery Magill, 27, was found unconscious by D.C. Metropolitan Police at 8:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman down in the 400 block of Irving Street near the Columbia Heights section of the city.

First responders took Magill to a hospital but she died from her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

She had been an international agricultural development student in UC Davis’ Washington program and had previously taken a summer internship at the Jane Goodall Institute.

Eliyas Aregahegne, 24, of the district was arrested in connection with the killing and was charged with first degree murder while armed, according to D.C. police.

Detectives determined that Magill was working as a dog walker for a nearby family and was approached by a man, who stabbed her multiple times, police chief Peter Newsham said.

Neighbors in the vicinity of the stabbing heard Magill’s cries and went to her aid, but the man had already fled, Newsham said.

Police believe there was only one suspect and do not believe Magill knew her attacker, but do not have any possible motives for the killing, Newsham said. Aregahegne was found in a nearby residence as officers canvassed the surrounding area.

Newsham said Magill had recently earned a master’s degree in international relations.

Magill graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in 2015, university spokeswoman Melissa Lutz Blouin said.

She was raised in Yuba City and was involved in the Future Farmers of America, where she raised goats.