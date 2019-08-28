Mountain lion spotted in city limits; Sacramento police and wildlife officials on alert

See mountain lion roaming through Natomas A mountain lion was spotted on Merrivale Way in Natomas on February 24, 2019. The animal has been contained by animal control. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A mountain lion was spotted on Merrivale Way in Natomas on February 24, 2019. The animal has been contained by animal control.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A mountain lion has been sighted Wednesday afternoon in a south Sacramento neighborhood, and police and fish and wildlife officials are working to find the animal, authorities said.

The animal was sighted just after 5 p.m. near the area of Elder Creek Road and Cougar Way in the Southeast Village section of the city, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department told The Sacramento Bee.

The area is not far from Camellia Park and the Camellia Elementary School.

In the rare event you encounter a lion, biologists say it’s best to make loud noises, throw rocks and appear as large as possible to intimate the cat as you back away slowly. Officials urge to anyone who sees a mountain lion in the area to call 911.

While California’s mountain lions inhabit mountains and rugged forests, as a general rule state wildlife officials say that if you see deer, the odds are high that a mountain lion is around, too.

That is true, they say, even in places like Sacramento, where deer habitat is found in the surrounding farmland and foothills, and in the greenbelts, parkways and river corridors that criss-cross the city.

Deer are a mountain lion’s preferred prey, and deer are attracted to tasty landscaping plants and gardens in suburbia. Plus, too many people intentionally feed deer, which is illegal in California, a state Fish and Wildlife official told The Sacramento Bee in February after a mountain lion was spotted in North Natomas.

In the past 25 years, cougars have killed at least three people in California.