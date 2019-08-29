Twenty-five arrested in Butte County for illegal marijuana grows, deputies say

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 25 people in the last six weeks as part of a series of search warrants for illegal marijuana activity.

The sheriff’s special enforcement unit served 12 search warrants throughout the county from July 9 to Aug. 21, removing 12,669 marijuana plant and seizing 200 pounds of processed marijuana, according to a news release. Deputies also seized 13 firearms.

The 25 people arrested range in ages from 18 to 61 and were booked for a number of charges, including illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and diverting water for the purpose of growing marijuana. Commercial marijuana growth is prohibited in Butte County, according to county ordinances.

Among those arrested, seven are from the Sacramento area, one is from Mexico City and another man is from Minnesota. One of the search warrants was executed after law enforcement in Ramsey County, Minn. contacted the Butte County Sheriff’s Offfice because they learned marijuana being sold in their jurisdiction was grown in Butte County, the sheriff’s office said.

