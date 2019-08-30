Auburn student arrested after allegedly threatening shooting at Placer High, police say

Auburn police arrested a student Thursday for allegedly threatening to shoot classmates at Placer High School, the agency said Friday.

Police were alerted of the shooting threat when a another student told their parent of the threat, and the parent notified the school, according to a news release.

“Staff from the Auburn Police Department immediately investigated this report and subsequently located the student who made the threats,” the department said.

The student was arrested “without incident” and was booked into the Placer County Juvenile Hall, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lt. Victor Pecoraro of the Auburn Police Department said in a statement he is “proud of the kids and parents in our community who understand the importance for the safety of our schools and take the time to report threats like this so they may be investigated and mitigated.”

“If you see something or hear something, please report it,” Pecoraro said.