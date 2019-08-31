Man convicted by Sacramento jury of lewd acts with 6-year-old girl, D.A. says

A Sacramento jury convicted a man of multiple counts of lewd acts with a child, including sex with a child under 10 years old, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office said Friday.

Thomas Frederick Leonard, 69, was convicted of 11 counts committed against a 6-year-old victim, according to a news release.

The victim lived in an apartment with her mother, her mother’s boyfriend and Leonard, the district attorney’s office said. In Sept. 2016, the victim told her mother that Leonard made her watch “illegal videos” and touched her.

The victim’s mother took her to UC Davis Medical Center where the girl reported many sexual assaults. When confronted by law enforcement, Loomis said the victim had been “sexually assaulting him for months,” the district attorney’s office said. He also said “he though he could discipline her himself and make her stop.”

A search of his computer, revealed that Leonard had used it to look for child pornography, according to the release.

Leonard will be sentenced on Oct. 4.