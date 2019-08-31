Cal Fire arrests 75-year-old man on suspicion of arson in Placer County grass fires

A 75-year-old man who Cal Fire investigators said Friday is connected to multiple grass fires in the high country of Placer County is under arrest on suspicion of arson, according to a news release.

Eugene Delmartin, 75, was observed near a one-third acre fire on Drum Powerhouse Road in Alta by responding firefighters around 5 p.m. on Friday. After being uncooperative with firefighters, investigators from the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were called to investigate.

Investigators said that Delmartin was illegally camping in the area and was suspected of starting another smaller fire in the area on Tuesday.

Delmartin was booked into the Placer County Jail and is being held on $150,000 bail.

Cal Fire noted in the release that multiple grass fires had been started in remote areas by people illegally camping.