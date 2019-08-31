Arrest made after person stabbed near North Highlands apartment complex

A person was arrested Friday on suspicion of stabbing another person near Walerga Road in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers received a call around 6:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Oakhollow Drive between Roseville and Walerga roads near an apartment complex. The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed Saturday in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody. No further updates were available.

