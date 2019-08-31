Crime - Sacto 911

Arrest made after person stabbed near North Highlands apartment complex

A person was arrested Friday on suspicion of stabbing another person near Walerga Road in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers received a call around 6:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Oakhollow Drive between Roseville and Walerga roads near an apartment complex. The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed Saturday in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody. No further updates were available.

Profile Image of Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III is a breaking news reporting intern for The Bee. He studies journalism at Sacramento State, and he loves auto racing and most other sports, as well as video games.
