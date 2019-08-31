Sacramento Police locate man missing from Valley Hi/North Laguna neighborhood

Sacramento Police Department said Saturday they have located a man who went missing from a Valley Hi/North Laguna neighborhood, according to a social media post.

The 60-year-old man, described as 5-foot-8 and 105 pounds, was last seen on Grits Court, near Valley Hi Drive, before he disappeared around 4 p.m. Friday. He speaks Laotian and is on heart medications, police said.

Police said in a Twitter post before 1 p.m. Saturday that the man was located and is safe.

