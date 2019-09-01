Galt man arrested in connection with home burglary after probation search yields stolen guns

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 27 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 27, 2019.

The Galt Police Department arrested a man who was on probation Tuesday on suspicion of burglary and drug possession after receiving reports of a theft of three guns from a home the day before.

In a news release, police said 30-year-old Galt resident Joey Malen was arrested just before noon after officers, aided by Sacramento County probation officials, conducted a probation search on Malen, finding the stolen handgun, shotgun and rifle nearby.

The stolen pistol was within arm’s reach of Malen at the time of the search, and he was also found with 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.

Because of his probation, he was not allowed to possess firearms.

He was taken to the Sacramento County jail and is ineligible for bail. As of Sunday, he was still in custody, with a court date set for Sept. 16.

He is involved in another another case on allegations of misdemeanor carjacking, according to jail records from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.