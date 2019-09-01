Davis police K-9 aids in arrest of two men suspected of heroin possession

Riggs, a Davis Police Department K-9, assisted in the arrest of two men suspected of drug possession. Davis Police Department

The Davis Police Department arrested two men Friday morning on suspicion of drug possession with the assistance of a police K-9 that sniffed out heroin.

Jeremiah Alsop, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, and Gregory Miller were taken into custody after officers received calls from an apartment complex at 2901 Portage Bay West that the men were harassing tenants, according to a police news release.

Callers reported that two men were sleeping in a vehicle and were under the influence of drugs, according to the release.

When officers and a police dog named Riggs arrived, they conducted a search and found two loaded handguns, ammunition, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Alsop and Miller were taken to the Yolo County jail and booked on drug and gun offenses.

As of Sunday, Alsop and Miller remained in custody.