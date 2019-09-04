Watch the dramatic video: Four hurt when two vehicles collide, slam into Sacramento home 

Caught on camera: Speeding car runs stop sign, hits SUV and both careen into Sacramento house Minor injuries have been reported in a dramatic collision September 4, 2019, in Oak Park in Sacramento. Surveillance video shows a car running a stop sign, broadsiding an SUV and sending both vehicles into the home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Minor injuries have been reported in a dramatic collision September 4, 2019, in Oak Park in Sacramento. Surveillance video shows a car running a stop sign, broadsiding an SUV and sending both vehicles into the home.

Four people suffered moderate injuries following a dramatic collision early Wednesday morning in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, police and fire officials said.

Fire personnel responded at 2:47 a.m. to the area of San Carlos Way and 14th Avenue, where “two vehicles ended up both crashing into a private residence,” Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

Wade said four occupants of the two vehicles were transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries. No life-threatening injuries were reported, and no one inside the home was hurt, Wade said.

Surveillance video taken at the scene shows a dark-colored car traveling at extreme speeds on San Carlos Way toward 14th Avenue. The vehicle runs the stop sign at the intersection, broadsiding a light-colored SUV traveling on 14th Avenue.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both vehicles then careen into the front lawn of a home on the corner of the intersection, damaging the front entryway of the residence, video shows.

Details about what led to the incident were limited. Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan would only say that officers responded to a “domestic dispute” call in the Oak Park area shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When police responded to the scene, they found “a vehicle had collided into a house,” Chan said.

Chan said no further details were immediately available regarding the domestic dispute or how it was related to the traffic collision.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.