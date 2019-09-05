Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove briefly locked down due to threat, police say

Laguna Creek High School was briefly locked down Thursday in response to a possible threat that authorities quickly deemed was not credible, Elk Grove police said.

Elk Grove Unified School District security, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and Elk Grove police locked down the campus, located near Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard, for about 10 minutes around 11 a.m., police spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez said.

Elk Grove Unified spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton said the threat was written on a bathroom wall at the high school.

Laguna Creek High School Principal Doug Craig said in a message emailed to parents that officials “received a report of a possible threat to do harm to the school.” School officials initiated emergency lockdown procedures at 10:50 a.m., and the lockdown was lifted at 11:13 a.m., the principal’s message said. Instruction resumed after the lockdown was lifted.

Elk Grove police and the school district will investigate the threat, the police department said in a tweet shortly after 11:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.