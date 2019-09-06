Crime - Sacto 911

FBI investigates after city of Elk Grove is victim of alleged ‘cybercrime,’ police say

Police and the FBI are investigating an alleged “cybercrime” against the city of Elk Grove and the Cosumnes Community Services District, authorities said this week.

The criminal activity was detected recently by city and district staff members who immediately notified the authorities, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The Police Department statement did not provide any information regarding the nature of the crime. Department spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez said Friday that no further details are available regarding the active investigation, which is still in the early stages.

The Police Department requested the assistance of the FBI in the investigation, the news release said.

Generally speaking, Jimenez said, a “number of different factors” come into play when the department requests FBI assistance in an investigation, including the nature of the alleged crime and the type and amount of resources required to investigate.

“Staff from both the City of Elk Grove and the Cosumnes Community Services District are assisting with the investigation along with reviewing their processes and security measures,” the police department news release said.

