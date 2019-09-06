Davis man arrested at Napa hospital after officer-involved shooting, high-speed pursuit

A Davis man was taken into custody Thursday evening following an officer-involved shooting and high-speed pursuit originating in Vacaville, police say.

Police had contacted Nolan Bell, 27, at the Hidden Acres Estates mobile home park in Vacaville about 1 p.m. Thursday regarding a $45,000 felony warrant related to identity theft, fraud and possession of stolen property, the Vacaville Police Department said in a news release.

At some point during the initial encounter, “shot(s) were fired by one of the officers on scene,” the news release said. The details of that encounter were not provided, but no officers were injured, according to the department.

Bell then fled the area in his vehicle, beginning a high-speed pursuit in which he eluded police, according to the news release.

Vacaville police said in a Facebook update around 5:30 p.m. that Bell was located and taken into custody at a Napa hospital, where he had checked himself in for a gunshot wound, and that the extent of his injuries was not known.

Police had been at the mobile home park responding to a probation search. Bell had been in his vehicle, a black Kia Forte, outside the probationer’s home when the encounter began, and a license plate check alerted officers to the felony warrant, police say.

