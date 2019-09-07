Big rig explodes in South Lake Tahoe crash, Highway 50 closed in both directions

A big rig exploded after crashing with two vehicles on Highway 50 near Elks Club Road in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, closing traffic in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident first appeared on CHP logs around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. At least one person has been injured and transported to a local hospital. No other information was available.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more updates

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW