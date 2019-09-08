Suspect in jail after man found stabbed to death at south Sacramento apartment complex

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death on 50th Avenue in south Sacramento on Saturday morning.

In a press release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the 4700 block of 50th Avenue around 5:11 a.m. after they received a report of a stabbing there.

The caller said there was a dispute between two people at a nearby apartment complex and one of them was stabbed, according to the release.

Responding deputies found a man with stab wounds and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

A weapon was found at the scene, and a suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County jail in connection with the killing, according to the release.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the killing and the relationship between the suspect and the victim, whose identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the stabbing to call 916-874-5115.