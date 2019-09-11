Motorcyclist critically injured in head-on crash with suspected DUI driver, Auburn police say

Matthew James Griswold, 35.

A man riding a motorcycle with his 10-year-old son as a passenger was critically injured in a head-on collision Monday in Auburn, and police arrested the other involved driver on suspicion of DUI, authorities say.

Matthew James Griswold, 35, was taken into custody, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the Monday afternoon crash, the Auburn Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Investigators determined Griswold was driving westbound on Lincoln Way just before 3:40 p.m. when his car crossed over into oncoming traffic, colliding with a motorcycle near the 100 block of Lincoln Way, according to the news release.

The male motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries while his 10-year-old son was transported to the hospital as a precaution, police say.

Griswold was booked into the Placer County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The Auburn Firefighters Association on Tuesday evening identified the victim as Doug Stanley, an Auburn resident, in a Facebook post that included a link to a GoFundMe page set up by the victim’s sister, Julie Stanley.

“As of now, Doug is in critical condition,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He suffered a massive abdominal laceration, fractured vertibrae, and he has a SERIOUS life threatening Open Book Pelvic Fracture.”

Julie Stanley added in a public Facebook post Tuesday afternoon: “Doug is sedated and will not be on his phone for atleast a full week.”

The crowdfunding page had raised more than $24,000 from more than 200 donors in the first 24 hours.

