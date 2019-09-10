Man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of Rancho Cordova homicide, sheriff says

Faron Mello, 37, was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man in Rancho Cordova Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

A man arrested in Oregon was being transported to Sacramento on Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies identified him as a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in Rancho Cordova over the weekend, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Faron Mello, 37, was taken into custody in Oregon early Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

“He will be transported back to Sacramento County where he will be booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail on related charges,” according to a news release.

Mello was arrested on suspicion of shooting a man outside a venue on the 9700 block of Lincoln Village Drive in Rancho Cordova, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies later learned that friends and family had gathered at the venue for a party.

The man was transported to a local hospital by a woman who called 911 to report the shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Family and friends of the man had already gathered at the hospital by the time deputies arrived, according to the release.

The identity of the man has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner.

“At this time, detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects,” the sheriff’s office said.