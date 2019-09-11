Brazen vape theft caught on camera. Suspect sought by El Dorado sheriff

Sheriff wants to find this person in bold Cameron Park vape theft The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a weekend theft, accused of stealing vape products from a Walgreens store in Cameron Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a weekend theft, accused of stealing vape products from a Walgreens store in Cameron Park.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a weekend theft, accused of stealing vape products from a Walgreens store in Cameron Park.

Surveillance video posted by the Sheriff’s Office this week shows a male in his late teens or early 20s enter the store with two other males at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect, wearing a white T-shirt, light-colored shorts, a light-colored hat and a red backpack, appears to walk behind a counter and take a handful of items from a display case, while the two individuals accompanying him linger near the front of the store. He then leaves the store with the items still in his hands, video shows, as the other two exit with him.

One of the three individuals appears to record at least some of the alleged theft with his phone, pointing it in the direction of the display case as the other male takes the items.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to message the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.