Multi-car crash on eastbound I-80 temporarily fouls traffic in area, Caltrans says

A traffic collision on eastbound Interstate 80 near Auburn fouled traffic in the area Wednesday, briefly reducing the highway to a single lane in each direction.

Deanna Shoopman, a Caltrans spokeswoman, said traffic was moving slowly as drivers reduced speed to pass an overturned vehicle near Dry Creek Road.

California Highway Patrol logs first reported the collision around 1:45 p.m. The roadway was clear as of 2:40 p.m., Shoopman said.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, with ambulances sent to assist victims, according to CHP logs.

The Placer Sheriff’s Office warned motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.