Placer deputies arrest man in Pleasant Grove after leading them on 115 mph chase

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Placer County deputies and Lincoln police officers arrested a man in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday after he evaded law enforcement and fled a traffic stop at speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a man prowling at the Rio Bravo Rocklin biomass power plant around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Responding deputies were told a man was poking around mailboxes and attempting to enter through a locked gate, but by the time they arrived, the suspect had already left in a car.

A deputy on the scene spotted Jerry Lester, 50, who matched a witness description, driving down a nearby road and pulled him over.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lester and the deputy got into an argument, and Lester abruptly sped away from the deputy, according to the release.

Placer deputies, along with the Lincoln Police Department and California Highway Patrol, chased after Lester as he drove through stop signals at 115 mph, according to the release.

Lester eventually pulled over in Pleasant Grove and was arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer, disregarding public safety and committing an offense while on bail. He was booked into the South Placer Jail.