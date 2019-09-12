Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Sacramento man indicted for allegedly punching federal officer, U.S. Attorney says

A Sacramento man was indicted Thursday for allegedly punching a federal officer in the face, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Adam Fuller, 33, was indicted by a grand jury for assaulting a court security officer outside the United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Sacramento Aug. 27, the news release said.

The officer suffered injury as a result of the blow, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Protective Services and U.S. Marshals Service.

Profile Image of Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan covers crime, breaking news and police accountability for The Bee. She grew up in Northern California and is an alumna of Chico State.
  Comments  