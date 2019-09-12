Crime - Sacto 911
Sacramento man indicted for allegedly punching federal officer, U.S. Attorney says
A Sacramento man was indicted Thursday for allegedly punching a federal officer in the face, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Adam Fuller, 33, was indicted by a grand jury for assaulting a court security officer outside the United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Sacramento Aug. 27, the news release said.
The officer suffered injury as a result of the blow, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The case was investigated by the Federal Protective Services and U.S. Marshals Service.
