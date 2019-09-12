Sacramento man indicted for allegedly punching federal officer, U.S. Attorney says

A Sacramento man was indicted Thursday for allegedly punching a federal officer in the face, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Adam Fuller, 33, was indicted by a grand jury for assaulting a court security officer outside the United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Sacramento Aug. 27, the news release said.

The officer suffered injury as a result of the blow, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Protective Services and U.S. Marshals Service.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW