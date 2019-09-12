Roseville man arrested for allegedly sending photo of gun, threatening text to neighbors, police said

Roseville police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to his neighbors containing images of a gun and ammunition, the Roseville Police Department said.

Wen Jie Huang, 50, was served a search warrant at his home in the 4000 block of Southampton Street, police said in a news release.

The investigation began when Huang allegedly sent text messages to a neighbor, “claiming to harm anyone who entered his front yard,” police said.

The text message contained a photograph of a Glock handgun with magazines and bullets, according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Owning a firearm is a serious responsibility and making threats involving a firearm is illegal,” police said.

Huang was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked into the South Placer Jail. His bail is set at $50,000, jail records show.