Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Roseville man arrested for allegedly sending photo of gun, threatening text to neighbors, police said

Roseville police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to his neighbors containing images of a gun and ammunition, the Roseville Police Department said.

Wen Jie Huang, 50, was served a search warrant at his home in the 4000 block of Southampton Street, police said in a news release.

The investigation began when Huang allegedly sent text messages to a neighbor, “claiming to harm anyone who entered his front yard,” police said.

The text message contained a photograph of a Glock handgun with magazines and bullets, according to the release.

“Owning a firearm is a serious responsibility and making threats involving a firearm is illegal,” police said.

Huang was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked into the South Placer Jail. His bail is set at $50,000, jail records show.

Profile Image of Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan covers crime, breaking news and police accountability for The Bee. She grew up in Northern California and is an alumna of Chico State.
  Comments  