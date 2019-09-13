Sacramento man known as ‘pillowcase rapist’ to be released from state prison, CDCR says

Ronald Mark Feldmeier, known as the “pillowcase rapist,” is scheduled to be released from state prison in late September, CDCR said.

Feldmeier, who managed an apartment complex on S Street in midtown Sacramento at the time, was convicted in 1986 of raping four women, The Sacramento Bee previously reported.

Feldmeier broke into the apartments of the young women in the early morning hours, wrapped a pillowcase or blanket around their heads to keep them from seeing him and then sexually assaulted them, according to testimony. He also stole money from his victims, according to a 1986 article published by The Bee.

Feldmeier was sentenced to 67 years in state prison. But, because of a now-defunct state law, he will be released after serving just over 30 years.

In a statement emailed to The Bee, CDCR spokesman Luis Patino said Feldmeier held a prison job since his arrival in 1986, and under a 1983 work incentive law, working at his job allowed him to “earn one day credit per each day served while they work a prison job.”

“That cuts his sentenced time in half,” CDCR said.

Feldmeier will now be released in late September for “having served his full term as defined by law,” according to the statement.

Patino said Feldmeier’s release location will not be disclosed by CDCR for “security reasons.”