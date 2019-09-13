Crime - Sacto 911

3-acre grass fire contained behind Inderkum High School in north Natomas

Firefighters made quick work of a 3-acre grass fire that broke out Friday afternoon near Inderkum High School in north Natomas, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire in the RP-Sports Complex area was near North Park Drive in the North Natomas Regional Park behind the school and is now contained according to a release from the department. Smoke was visible from Highway 99 and Interstate 80 driving into Sacramento around 12:30 p.m.

No structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is unknown.

