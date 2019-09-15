Five people tumble 200 feet down Placer County canyon in SUV. Driver is suspected of DUI

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Five people were injured Saturday evening after the SUV they were riding in along Yankee Jims Road east of Colfax tumbled more than 200 feet into a canyon.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn-area California Highway Patrol officers and rescue teams from Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit responded to the narrow, winding switchback to find five people at the bottom of the canyon.

CHP alleged that the driver, a 20-year-old man, was believed to have been intoxicated, driving off the road and rolling over the embankment.

The driver and the passengers were thrown from the SUV as they were not wearing seat belts, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire crews used rope rescue systems to bring the victims out of the canyon around 7:40 p.m. One person was flown out while the rest were driven to trauma centers for major to moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire.

CHP officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.