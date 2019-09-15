Boating accident on the San Joaquin Delta leaves one dead, sheriff says

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

A boat collision on the San Joaquin Delta near Ski Beach on Saturday killed one person and injured at least five others.

In a news release, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the crash, which was initially reported as a hit-and-run, but it later said a boat fled the scene to seek medical attention for its passengers and has been in contact with law enforcement.

Five injured boaters were transported for treatment at a nearby hospital, and more victims were later found and taken for treatment as well, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Blake, 24, was identified as the person killed in the crash.

Officials are still looking into possible causes for the collision and have not made any arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 209-468-4400.