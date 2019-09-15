Orangevale motorcyclist killed in roadway accident near Folsom Lake, CHP says

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.

An Orangevale man was killed in a traffic accident on the northeastern edge of Folsom Lake in El Dorado County on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol’s Placerville unit said.

In a news release, CHP said a 46-year-old man on a 2017 Ducati Monster was riding north on Salmon Falls Road near Old Bridge Road around 8:20 a.m. when he took a curve at high speed.

His speed, which CHP officers deemed unsafe, made it difficult for the rider to manage the turn safely and he lost control of the Ducati.

The motorcycle overturned and the man was thrown from his seat, sliding across the roadway and hitting a wooden guardrail post.

An off-duty law enforcement officer administered CPR until first responders from a local fire department arrived a few minutes later.

Live-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene, according to the release.

Placerville CHP warned that fatal accidents in the area this year have been more frequent than last year.

The Orangevale motorcyclist’s death constitutes the 25th fatal accident in the Placerville unit’s jurisdiction this year — which is the same number for all of last year, according to the CHP.