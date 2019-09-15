Two arrested in Ukiah on suspicion of kidnapping Sacramento woman following traffic stop

Getty Images

Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and woman in Ukiah after a passenger in a vehicle driven by the man stated she had been raped and kidnapped four days earlier, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies observed multiple violations on a vehicle that was traveling on the 1300 block of North State State late Saturday night, according to a news release. After parking, deputies learned the driver and owner of the vehicle, Thao Vang, 33, of Sacramento had a felony warrant from Butte County for possession of a controlled substance while being armed and placed him under arrest.

Two female passengers were in the car. Deputies noticed the passenger in the back seat, identified as a 34-year-old Sacramento resident, was distraught and bruised, the release said. She stated Vang took her to a Sacramento residence against her will four days earlier, where he assaulted and raped her multiple times, according to the release.

Vang is being held in Mendocino County Jail on $175,000 bail for charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment and conspiracy, as well as the warrant, the release said. Christine Maxwell, 33, of Marysville faces charges of kidnapping and conspiracy. Her bail was set at $100,000 in Mendocino County Jail.

According to the release, the case is now being handled jointly by investigators from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Offices Detective Unit and Major Crimes Task Force.