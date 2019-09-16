Sheriff: 2 shot after ‘large fight’ at Culichi Town restaurant on Arden Way, gunman flees

Here’s the aftermath of shooting at Arden Way restaurant Two people were shot during an altercation at an Arden Arcade restaurant Sunday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting followed a “large fight” at Culichi’s, a sheriff’s spokesperson said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people were shot during an altercation at an Arden Arcade restaurant Sunday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting followed a “large fight” at Culichi’s, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Two people were shot following an apparent fight at an Arden Arcade restaurant Sunday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of Arden Way for reports of a shooting, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said. Two victims were found with upper-body gunshot wounds believed at the time to be non-life-threatening, Deterding said. No update on their status was available Monday morning, she said.

A suspect described as a male in his 20s is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle, Deterding said. No further description of the suspect or vehicle was available, and no arrests have been made, she said.

Witnesses said the shooting may have followed “some type of large fight” at a business in the area, Deterding said. Video taken from the scene showed sheriff’s deputies and witnesses gathered outside of Culichi Town, a sushi and Mexican seafood restaurant.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It was not clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the restaurant. Crime scene investigators were at the scene until about 10:30 p.m. Deterding said.