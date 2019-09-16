Suspects accused of $35,000 theft at Roseville Galleria arrested after foot chase, police say

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Sept. 10 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Sept. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Sept. 10, 2019.

A man, a woman and two juveniles were arrested over the weekend in connection with a theft at the Roseville Galleria totaling an estimated $35,000 worth of merchandise, Roseville police said Monday.

A suspect vehicle was located in the city of Sacramento shortly after Saturday’s theft. Officers contacted the suspects and arrested them, finding the stolen property as well as a stolen firearm inside of the vehicle, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrested Memory Yearby, 22, Dell’lon Downs, 18, and two juveniles, all from Washington state. The two adults were booked into Placer County jail and the minors into the county’s juvenile detention facility, the department said. The suspects face numerous charges including felony shoplifting, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.

The suspects were arrested after a “brief foot pursuit” in Sacramento, according to the news release.

Monday’s news release indicates that the theft occurred at a single store at the mall, but authorities did not specify which business was victimized or what type of property was taken.